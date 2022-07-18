The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical casting 'ahead of West End transfer'

The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical, which premieres at Storyhouse in Chester later this year, is holding open auditions to find three local children to play the role of Young Clare.

The auditions will take place at Storyhouse on 25 July with the aim of "giving local children the opportunity to star in a major new musical". According to press material, the two-week season at Storyhouse will precede a West End transfer, to be announced at a later date.

The show premieres at Storyhouse from 30 September to 15 October 2022.

Director Bill Buckhurst has requested that applicants send in a video of themselves singing a verse and a chorus of a pop song and a short poem or monologue, and to provide some background information on why they want to play the role and what (if any) performance experience they have. Applicants should send their tapes to [email protected] by Thursday (21 July).

Buckhurst said: "The Time Traveller's Wife centres around a time-travelling librarian, Henry DeTamble and Clare Abshire, a paper artist. They meet on one of Henry's time-travelling episodes and later in the story they get married. During the show there are a few scenes where we meet Clare as a ten-year-old and we're looking for a young, talented actor to play this role. The same actor would also play the role of Alba, who is the daughter of Henry and Clare (also ten years old).

"We're looking to meet actors between the ages of 11 and 16 for this role. They must have some acting experience, be confident singers and to be able to do a credible standard American accent."

The show is adapted from the best-selling novel by Audrey Niffenegger and the New Line Cinema film screenplay by Bruce Joel Rubin.

The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical features a book by Lauren Gunderson, original music and lyrics by Joss Stone and Dave Stewart and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan.

It's designed by Anna Fleischle, with choreography by Shelley Maxwell, lighting design by Lucy Carter, illusions by Chris Fisher, video design by Andrzej Goulding, sound design by Richard Brooker, musical supervision & arrangement by Nick Finlow and orchestrations by Bryan Crook.

Casting will be by Grindrod Burton Casting. It will be produced by Colin Ingram for InTheatre Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Teresa Tsai and Crossroads Live, by special arrangement with Warner Bros Theatre Ventures.