The Time Traveller's Wife musical in the works with Joss Stone and Dave Stewart composing

A new Time Traveller's Wife musical is in the works.

Award-winning singer Joss Stone and Dave Stewart (of Eurythmics fame) will create numbers for the show, with Stewart previously working on the stage version of the romantic fantasy film Ghost.

The piece follows, unsurprisingly, the relationship between a time traveller a (Henry)nd a woman anchored in her fixed timeline that ends up becoming his wife. It was adapted into a film starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana, with a new HBO series based on the novel in the works set to be led by Game of Thrones' Rose Leslie and Theo James (who, just before the pandemic, had appeared in City of Angels at the Garrick Theatre.

It will have book by Lauren Gunderson (I and You, which had its UK premiere at the Hampstead Theatre), with musical supervision and arrangement by Nick Finlow, additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, and illusions by Chris Fisher. Casting is by Stuart Burt CDG.

Gunderson said of penning the musical, which is said to be based on the novel as well as Bruce Joel Rubin's screenplay: "I will never forget reading the last chapter of Audrey Niffenegger's book over ten years ago and being floored by its thunderous emotion and potent humanity. I knew this love story belonged on stage with music and vision that matches its emotional punch and soaring feeling. I know this musical will lift, delight, hearten and exhilarate."

Producer Colin Ingram said: "Bringing this book to the stage was my wife's idea, as, for her and so many others, The Time Traveller's Wife has been a significant and deeply cherished story. Having Henry constantly appearing and disappearing throughout the story (with his age changing each time, backwards and forwards) requires this stellar creative team, and this show promises to be an incredibly emotional experience for the audience. Lauren's adaptation is truly wonderful and the soulful sound of Dave and Joss's music will lift everyone's spirits as a truly wonderful tonic in post-pandemic world."

Bill Buckhurst (Sister Act) will direct the new musical, with venues, dates and more to be revealed. The show is currently set to premiere in the UK in late 2021/early 2022.