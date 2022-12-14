The Stage Awards reveals 2023 shortlist
The nominees are in!
The Stage Awards has announced its 2023 shortlist.
The winners will be revealed at a ceremony at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 30 January. And the nominees are...
Theatre of the Year
(sponsored by Cabbells)
Bush Theatre, London
Curve Theatre, Leicester
Harold Pinter Theatre, London
Liverpool's Royal Court
Lyric Theatre, Belfast
Octagon Theatre, Bolton
Fringe Theatre of the Year
(sponsored by Encore Insure)
Alphabetti Theatre, Newcastle
Little Angel Theatre, London
Omnibus Theatre, London
Theatre Building of the Year
Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre, London
Shakespeare North Playhouse, Prescot
@sohoplace, London
Producer of the Year
(sponsored by TodayTix)
Empire Street Productions
Improbable
Jamie Wilson Productions
Innovation Award
(sponsored by Charcoalblue)
Donmar Warehouse, London for The Trials
New Diorama Theatre, London for Intervention 01
Sam Crane / Rustic Mascara for Hamlet in Grand Theft Auto
Digital Project of the Year
Dante or Die for Odds On
Derby Theatre for Odyssey
Megaverse for SURGE
Community Project of the Year
(sponsored by Evolution Productions)
Blackpool Grand for the Story-Led Resilience programme
Derby CAN for Over to You
The Lowry for Show Selectors
Perth Theatre for Oh When the Saints
Protein Dance for There and Here
Turtle Key Arts for JOY
International Award
(sponsored by Concord Theatricals)
Another Route
National Theatre for its Ukrainian casting day
Tara Theatre for Artists Make Space
In addition, an Unsung Hero award (sponsored by Kindred Partners) will also be presented at the ceremony.