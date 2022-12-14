WhatsOnStage Logo
The Stage Awards reveals 2023 shortlist

The nominees are in!

Nationwide
@sohoplace
© Alex Wood

The Stage Awards has announced its 2023 shortlist.

The winners will be revealed at a ceremony at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 30 January. And the nominees are...


Theatre of the Year
Theatre of the Year

Bush Theatre, London
Curve Theatre, Leicester
Harold Pinter Theatre, London
Liverpool's Royal Court
Lyric Theatre, Belfast
Octagon Theatre, Bolton


Fringe Theatre of the Year
Fringe Theatre of the Year

Alphabetti Theatre, Newcastle
Little Angel Theatre, London
Omnibus Theatre, London


Theatre Building of the Year

Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre, London
Shakespeare North Playhouse, Prescot
@sohoplace, London


Producer of the Year
Producer of the Year

Empire Street Productions
Improbable
Jamie Wilson Productions


Innovation Award
Innovation Award

Donmar Warehouse, London for The Trials
New Diorama Theatre, London for Intervention 01
Sam Crane / Rustic Mascara for Hamlet in Grand Theft Auto


Digital Project of the Year
Dante or Die for Odds On
Derby Theatre for Odyssey
Megaverse for SURGE


Community Project of the Year
Community Project of the Year

Blackpool Grand for the Story-Led Resilience programme
Derby CAN for Over to You
The Lowry for Show Selectors
Perth Theatre for Oh When the Saints
Protein Dance for There and Here
Turtle Key Arts for JOY


International Award
International Award

Another Route
National Theatre for its Ukrainian casting day
Tara Theatre for Artists Make Space


In addition, an Unsung Hero award (sponsored by Kindred Partners) will also be presented at the ceremony.

