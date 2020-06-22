The Sound of Music to be streamed for free this weekend

An encore screening of The Sound of Music will be the next in "The Shows Must Go On" series.

The production will be available for 48 hours from 7pm BST on Friday 26 June. More musicals will be announced on a weekly basis.

Carrie Underwood plays Maria Rainer and Stephen Moyer Captain Georg von Trapp. The production also stars Audra McDonald as The Mother Abbess. Laura Benanti as Elsa Schraeder and Christian Borle as Max Detweiler.

Based on the original 1959 Broadway production, featuring classic tunes by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, the show first aired in 2013.

We will have the link available from 7pm BST – it will be available in the US this time. Next week's show will not be an encore, but a special new show that hasn't yet been seen as part of the series.

The Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization are hosting live viewing parties of the show on Friday 26 June at 8pm BST (UK) and 8pm ET (US).