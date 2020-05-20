The Sound of Music Live! to be streamed for free this weekend

The Sound of Music starring Carrie Underwood will be streamed for free this Friday.

The newest show in "The Shows Must Go On" series, the production will be available for 48 hours from 7pm BST on Friday 22 May. More musicals will be announced on a weekly basis.

Underwood plays Maria Rainer and Stephen Moyer Captain Georg von Trapp. The production also stars Audra McDonald as The Mother Abbess. Laura Benanti as Elsa Schraeder and Christian Borle as Max Detweiler.

Based on the original 1959 Broadway production, featuring classic tunes by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, the show first aired in 2013.

You can watch it here for free from 7pm BST.