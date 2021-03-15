The Sound of Music Live, Royal Ballet and more to be broadcast on Sky Arts Freeview channel
We run down what's available this week
It's Monday morning, which means we run through what to look out for on Sky Arts' Freeview channel!
The Sound of Music Live! will be presented as part of the TV channel's weekly Sunday night stage slot. Carrie Underwood plays Maria Rainer and Stephen Moyer Captain Georg von Trapp. The production also stars Audra McDonald as The Mother Abbess, Laura Benanti as Elsa Schraeder and Christian Borle as Max Detweiler.
Here's a full rundown of what's coming.
Tuesday 16 March – National Theatre's Jane Eyre – 1.00am
Saturday 20 March – Alice's Adventures in Wonderland – 6.15am
Sunday 21 March – Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles – 6.30am
Sunday 21 March – Julie Andrews Forever – 8pm
Sunday 21 March – The Sound of Music Live! – 9pm
Sign up for our daily newsletter for more
Loading...