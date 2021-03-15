The Sound of Music Live, Royal Ballet and more to be broadcast on Sky Arts Freeview channel

It's Monday morning, which means we run through what to look out for on Sky Arts' Freeview channel!

The Sound of Music Live! will be presented as part of the TV channel's weekly Sunday night stage slot. Carrie Underwood plays Maria Rainer and Stephen Moyer Captain Georg von Trapp. The production also stars Audra McDonald as The Mother Abbess, Laura Benanti as Elsa Schraeder and Christian Borle as Max Detweiler.

Here's a full rundown of what's coming.





Tuesday 16 March – National Theatre's Jane Eyre – 1.00am

Saturday 20 March – Alice's Adventures in Wonderland – 6.15am

Sunday 21 March – Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles – 6.30am

Sunday 21 March – Julie Andrews Forever – 8pm

Sunday 21 March – The Sound of Music Live! – 9pm