The Sorcerer's Apprentice new musical to be streamed for online audiences

In the face of ongoing restrictions, new musical The Sorcerer's Apprentice will be streamed for online viewers via stream.theatre rather than presented live.

Penned by Richard Hough with composition and orchestrations by Ben Morales Frost, the piece is a gender-switched twist on Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's classic poem of the same name (which later inspired the memorable scene from the film Fantasia).

Appearing in the show are Nicola Blackman (Destry Rides Again), Dawn Hope (Follies), Mary Moore (a recent graduate making her professional stage debut), Marc Pickering (Cat in the Hat), Yazdan Qafouri (The Band) and David Thaxton (Passion). Also appearing are Tom Bales, Ryan Pidgen, Vicki Lee Taylor and Kayleigh Thadani.

Directed by Charlotte Westenra (The Wicker Husband) and produced by James Seabright, the piece has musical direction by Alan Williams, choreography by Steven Harris, puppetry direction by Scarlet Wilderink, set and costume design by Anna Kelsey, lighting design by Clancy Flynn, sound design by Ella Wahlstrom, puppetry design by Maia Kirman-Richards and magic consultancy by Scott Penrose.

The King's Head Theatre in north London is an associate producer. The musical will be available from Tuesday 26 January until Sunday 14 February, 2021.

Producer James Seabright said: "We are sorry not to be able to present this wonderful new show to audiences as planned at Southwark Playhouse, but we are going to film it in the venue next week with broadcast quality cameras and then premiere it online. I commissioned it five years ago, and have loved developing it since then through a series of workshops and a West End concert presentation of an earlier version in 2017, which led to the invitation from Southwark Playhouse to premiere the show at their venue this month.

"I decided to press ahead with these plans with rehearsals up to Christmas and fit up and get-in since New Year despite the challenges presented by doing so during the COVID-19 pandemic, as I think this magical story of renewal and the importance of family is especially timely. However, the latest national lockdown leaves us with a show ready to perform which we are unable to share with live audiences. I have been inspired by the determination and resolve of our cast, creative team to make this possible whilst maintaining the highest safety standards for everyone on and off stage."

Lasting two hours plus an interval, the piece has tickets from £10.