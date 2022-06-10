The Smartest Giant in Town reveals West End run

Little Angel Theatre and Fierylight's production of The Smartest Giant in Town has revealed new tour dates, including a West End run over the festive period.

The stage adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's bestselling picture book will play the St Martin's Theatre from 30 November 2022 until 1 January 2023, marking the first time a production has ever played in tandem with The Mousetrap, ever since it began performances at the venue in 1974.

Newly announced tour dates begin at Perth Theatre (from 12 October), ahead of stops at Lanark Memorial Hall, Leicester Curve, Liverpool Playhouse, Brierley Hill Civic Hall, Newport Live, Southend Palace Theatre, Radlett Arts Centre, Cider Mill Chipping Campden, The Maltings, Berwick-upon-Tweed and Tunbridge Wells Trinity Theatre.

The family-friendly musical follows a scruffy giant named George on a mission to become the smartest giant in town and the touring show marks its 20th anniversary. Donaldson and Scheffler are the author-illustrator team behind such acclaimed titles as The Gruffalo.

Donaldson said: "I wrote The Smartest Giant in Town twenty years ago but the theme of generosity and kindness seems just as relevant today. The story really comes to life in Little Angel's adaptation, which is also very faithful to Axel Scheffler's brilliant illustrations. I saw the show when it first opened at Little Angel Theatre and the whole audience – including me – loved the puppets and enjoyed the songs. I'm so pleased that now more children will be able to experience it."

Scheffler added: "I am very fond of George the Giant and his friends in The Smartest Giant in Town; I enjoyed creating his world with its mix of town and countryside, and range of animal characters in a place where everyone lives together harmoniously. The creative team at Little Angel with Fierylight has brought my artwork to life in 3D in a brilliant way and their production is great fun. I really recommend it."

The book was adapted for the stage by Little Angel's artistic director Samantha Lane alongside Barb Jung, who also composed new music for the production. With Lane at the helm, the 45-minute musical premiered at the Islington venue last summer. It is recommended for ages 2 to 8.

The show also features set and costume designs by Kate Bunce, puppets by Judith Hope and lighting design by Sherry Coenen.

Tickets for the West End run are available below.