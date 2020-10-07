The Showstoppers to perform series of improvised musicals in West End from next month

The Showstoppers will perform a series of shows in the West End from next month.

Presenting pieces to a live socially distanced audience at the Garrick Theatre, the show will be held on 16 and 30 November, 7 December, 11 January, 8 February and 22 February.

The company last appeared in the West End in March (on the very day of lockdown) and will be back in action creating improvised musicals based on audience suggestions. Appearing on a rotating basis will be Jonathan Ainscough, Ruth Bratt, Justin Brett, Matt Cavendish, Dylan Emery, Pippa Evans, Susan Harrison, Joshua Jackson, Ali James, Sean McCann, Adam Meggido, Philip Pellew, Andrew Pugsley, Lauren Shearing, Lucy Trodd and Heather Urquhart.

The creative team features creators and directors Adam Meggido and Dylan Emery, musical supervisor Duncan Walsh Atkins, movement director Ali James, set designer Simon Scullion, costume and prop designer Gabriella Slade, lighting designer Damian Robertson, sound designer Oscar Thompson, and producers Showstopper Productions.

Ticket prices begin at £15.