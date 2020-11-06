The Show Must Go On! West End concerts rescheduled to January 2021

The charity concert series, The Show Must Go On!, has moved its run dates in response to the November lockdown.

Initially set to be presented later this month, the concerts will now play from 20 to 24 January 2021 and customers will be contacted about the exchange of their tickets.

With all profits going to Acting For Others and The Fleabag Support Fund, the concert will be a collection of cast performances from long-running shows.

Casting for the new dates may be subject to change and will be announced at a later date. Shows that had been announced as involved in the show included Dear Evan Hansen, Tina, The Prince of Egypt, Mamma Mia! and Les Misérables.

The concert will be directed by Luke Sheppard and Anna Fox with set design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Neil Austin and Howard Hudson, video design by Finn Ross and Fray Studio, sound design by Adam Fisher and musical supervision and conduction by Stephen Brooker.

The concert is produced by Theatre Support Fund+ and Take Two Theatricals.