The Show Must Go On! series to release new merchandise for festive season

The Show Must Go On! collection of charity merchandise to help the theatre industry has released a new line-up of festive items ready-made for Christmas.

Raising funds for a plethora of stagey charities including Acting for Others, The Fleabag Support Fund and the NHS Covid-19 Urgent Appeal, the the Theatre Support Fund+ (who oversee the brand) have unveiled Christmas cards, water bottles, lanyards and hoodies.

Thusfar, the appeal has raised more than half a million pounds for charity.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Vice President of Acting for Others and the figurehead for The Fleabag Support Fund said today, "I would like to thank the founders of Theatre Support Fund+, Chris and Damien for their astonishing work raising £500,000 for the theatre industry.

"Their efforts have helped hundreds of freelancers who have received support from the Fleabag Support Fund and we wouldn't have been able to achieve this without the dedication, imagination and downright style that they brought to their campaign. I have been thrilled to be able to support this project and thank them deeply for choosing to donate to the Fleabag Support Fund. I'm consistently blown away by the care for and within the theatre community. Chris and Damien are two of its heroes!".

The special designs feature logos from & Juliet, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody's Talking about Jamie, Hamilton, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, Mary Poppins, Matilda The Musical, Six The Musical, Tina, The Tina Turner Musical, The Book of Mormon, The Prince of Egypt, Disney's The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera and Wicked.

Theatre Support Fund+ have also worked with Northern Bloc who have created a unique ice cream flavour called The Show Must Go On!, which is a vegan, white chocolate ice cream laced with honeycomb.

The 500ml tubs are now available to buy in Waitrose stores, all profits from tubs sold will go to Theatre Support Fund+.

The items are available to buy from www.theatresupportfund.co.uk.