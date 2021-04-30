The Show Must Go On Live! announces cast for West End concerts

The Show Must Go On Live! has announced casting for its run of concerts in June.

The concert will be hosted Bonnie Langford (42nd Street) and Trevor Dion Nicholas (Disney's Aladdin), and is set to play at the Palace Theatre from 2 to 6 June.

The line-up will feature Aisha Jawando in a performance from Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Marcus Harman in a performance from Dear Evan Hansen, Sharan Phull in a performance from Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Collette Guitart and Hana Stewart who will alternate in a performance from SIX, Trevor Dion Nicholas in a performance from Hamilton, Dom Simpson and Tom Xander in a performance from The Book of Mormon, and Laura Pick in a performance from Wicked.

Furthermore, appearing will be Tilly-Raye Bayer, Imogen Cole, Alyssa D'Souza, Alex Munden and Carly Thoms in a performance from the Royal Shakespeare Company's Matilda The Musical, Jordan Luke Gage in a performance from & Juliet, John Owen-Jones in a performance from Les Misérables, cast members in a performance from Disney's The Lion King, Christine Allado and Alexia Khadime in a performance from The Prince of Egypt, Alice Fearn in a performance from Come From Away, Lucy St Louis and Rhys Whitfield in a performance from The Phantom Of The Opera, Zizi Strallen in a performance from Mary Poppins and Mazz Murray in a performance from Mamma Mia!.

There will also be performances from Olly Dobson from Back to the Future The Musical and Aimie Atkinson from Pretty Woman The Musical.

The creative team includes Luke Sheppard and Anna Fox who will direct the concert, Stephen Brooker as musical supervisor, set design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Howard Hudson. Sound design is by Adam Fisher, video design is by Fray Studio and Stuart Morley will be musical director.