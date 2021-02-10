"The Show Must Go On!" creators to release children's t-shirts, sports bags and phone cases

The Show Must Go On! team will release further goods to help support the arts community as the pandemic continues.

Launched last spring, the specially branded merchandise helps raise funds for three charities – Acting For Others, The Fleabag Support Fund and NHS COVID-19 Urgent Appeal. So far, the team have taken over 60,000 orders.

Today, children's t-shirts, drawstring sports bags and mobile phone cases will all be added to the plethora of gifts already available.

Shows included on the design are & Juliet, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody's Talking about Jamie, Hamilton, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, Mary Poppins, Matilda The Musical, Six The Musical, Tina, The Tina Turner Musical, The Book of Mormon, The Prince of Egypt, Disney's The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera and Wicked.

Creators, theatre industry workers Chris Marcus and Damien Stanton, said: "We are continuing to think of new ways to help support the theatre industry and we wanted to make a product which was accessible to children so they too could show their support. We have some amazing shows as part of our design which are really loved by, younger audiences so we wanted to make products they would love (and could fit into) so they could also show their support for the theatre community! After all this is not just for adults but for all lovers of theatre!"

The children's t-shirts can be purchased in sizes 5-6, 7-8, 9-11 and 12-14 and are priced at £13 and are priced at £13. You can see the full range of merchandise on the brand's website – all of the new items are available now.