The Show Must Go On! concert to stream live from Palace Theatre

The final performance of The Show Must Go On! Live at the Palace Theatre will be streamed live for free on YouTube, it has been announced.

The show will be broadcast on Sunday 6 June at 7pm, and will be available on the The Shows Must Go On! YouTube channel for seven days afterwards.

Filmed by National Theatre Live, the concert sees an array of musicals return to the West End stage for "a stunning concert performance that audiences can watch from the comfort of their homes for free".

The concert will be hosted Bonnie Langford (42nd Street) and Trevor Dion Nicholas (Disney's Aladdin), and is set to play at the Palace Theatre from 2 to 6 June.

The line-up includes performances from Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, SIX, Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, Wicked, Matilda, Les Miserables, &Juliet, The Lion King, The Prince of Egypt, Come From Away, The Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins, Mamma Mia!, Back to the Future The Musical and Pretty Woman The Musical.

The concert will also include a brand new opening number, written by Stiles & Drewe, called "The Show Must Go On!" which celebrates the theatre industry in these current times.

All profits from the concert will go to Acting for Others and Phoebe Waller-Bridge's charity, Fleabag Support Fund. Audiences watching the broadcast can donate to Theatre Support Fund+ via the website or Text ‘THEATRE' followed by the amount you want to donate to 70460.