The Shark Is Broken, set behind-the-scenes on Jaws, reveals new West End dates

Edinburgh Fringe hit The Shark is Broken, imagining what happened behind the scenes on hit movie Jaws, has found rescheduled dates after origially being postponed by the pandemic.

The piece is written by Ian Shaw (who is the son of original Jaws actor Robert Shaw) and Joseph Nixon, and stars the younger Shaw as his father. The stage show follows the three actors as they sit on a boat and wait while their mechanical carniverous co-star is fixed.

It has direction by Guy Masterson, with further cast and creatives to be revealed. Tickets go on sale for the show at the Ambassadors Theatre on 1 July, with those already holding tickets being contacted from today to reschedule their seats.

Producer Sonia Friedman said: "Jaws was made against all odds, and became one of the greatest films of all time. So, we always knew we had to bring this brilliantly original play to the Ambassadors Theatre in spite of everything.

"Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon deliver a hilarious and uniquely personal perspective on one of the most legendary moments in film history, bringing three Hollywood icons to life onstage. Hysterically funny and oddly profound, The Shark Is Broken is the sort of unexpected gem you only find at the Edinburgh Fringe, and I cannot wait to share it with West End audiences - at last!"