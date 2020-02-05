The Shark Is Broken, set behind-the-scenes on Jaws, to transfer to the West End

Edinburgh Fringe hit The Shark is Broken, imagining what happened behind the scenes on hit movie Jaws, will transfer to the West End in May.

The piece is written by Ian Shaw (who is the son of original Jaws actor Robert Shaw) and Joseph Nixon, and stars the younger Shaw as his father alongside Demetri Goritsas as Roy Scheider (another of the original Jaws actors) and Liam Murray Scott as Richard Dreyfuss (the third lead).

The stage show follows the three actors as they sit on a boat and wait while their mechanical carniverous co-star is fixed.

The piece runs from 11 May to 18 July, and has direction by Guy Masterson, set and costume by Duncan Henderson, lighting by Neil Austin and Jamie Platt, sound and music by Adam Cork and video by Nina Dunn.

Tickets go on sale for the show at the Ambassadors Theatre on Friday 7 February.