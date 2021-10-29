The Seagull with Emilia Clarke announces new West End dates and venue

The Seagull with Emilia Clarke has announced new plans for its West End run.

The piece, adapted from Chekhov by Anya Reiss, had to close in previews last March but is now back for a full run. It follows a group of characters, all based at an isolated house in the country, that console each other as their dreams fall apart.

The piece will star Emilia Clarke (Nina), Tom Rhys Harries (Trigorin), Daniel Monks (Konstantin), Indira Varma (Arkadina) and Sophie Wu (Masha), with Katie Buchholz, Tina Harris and Joseph Langdon. Further cast to be announced.

The show opens at the Harold Pinter Theatre on 6 July, with previews from 29 June, running until 10 September 2022.

Jamie Lloyd directs, with design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jackie Shemesh, composition and sound design by George Dennis, projection design by Duncan McLean, associate direction by Jonathan Glew, casting direction by Stuart Burt, costume supervision by Anna Josephs and props supervision by Fahmida Bakht.

The news comes as Cyrano de Bergerac also confirms a return to UK stages. Lloyd said today, "It is incredibly exciting to confirm the return of these productions and, most importantly, the continuation of our access ticket schemes, with 12,000 £15 seats across the productions and 5000 totally free tickets, which will enable people with limited access to the theatre to experience our work — an important commitment as our industry builds back.

"Alongside our brilliant Emerge participants, we're thrilled to be welcoming more adventurous artists into the company with the announcement of our new Associate Artists and our writers under commission, who will create bold, radical reappraisals of some iconic international plays. Together, they represent the most exciting and innovative talent working in British theatre today."

For both Cyrano de Bergerac and The Seagull, 12,000 tickets will priced at £15 across all UK productions, with 75% specifically for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits.

In addition, The Seagull will offer 5,000 free tickets for those with limited access to the arts.

The Jamie Lloyd Company has also announced that Zawe Ashton, Soutra Gilmour, Mika Onyx Johnson and Nima Taleghani will be associate artists, while Jade Anouka, Rachel De-lahay, Reiss and Taleghani have been announced as writers under commission.