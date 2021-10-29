James McAvoy in Cyrano de Bergerac to return to the West End and visit Glasgow

The Jamie Lloyd Company production of Cyrano de Bergerac will return to the West End and play a selection of dates across the nation, it has been revealed.

Starring James McAvoy in the leading role, the piece will run at Harold Pinter Theatre from 3 February to 12 March, with further performances at Theatre Royal Glasgow from 18 to 26 March.

The full company has been revealed here.

The show got a full five-star review from Sarah Crompton when it first ran at the Playhouse Theatre in the winter of 2019.

Based on the Rostand text and penned for the stage by Martin Crimp, the show follows a man with a large nose and a knack for writing sublime poetry: who falls in unrequited love.

The production has design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound and composition by Ben and Max Ringham, casting by Stuart Burt and fight direction by Kate Waters. Additional movement is by Polly Bennett, costume supervision by Anna Josephs, props supervision by Lily Molgaard, associate direction by Rupert Hands, assistant direction by Nari Blair-Mangat, associate design by Rachel Wingate and casting by Stuart Burt CDG.

Tickets go on sale next week. For both Cyrano de Bergerac and The Seagull starring Emlia Clarke, 12,000 tickets will priced at £15 across all UK productions, with 75% specifically for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits.

After playing in Glasgow, the show will head to New York.