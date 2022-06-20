The Seagull in the West End with Emilia Clarke – first look at rehearsals

Have a look at rehearsal photos for Jamie Lloyd's production of The Seagull ahead of it West End opening.

Appearing in the show are Emilia Clarke (Nina), Tom Rhys Harries (Trigorin), Daniel Monks (Konstantin), Indira Varma (Arkadina) and Sophie Wu (Masha), Jason Barnett (Shamrayev), Robert Glenister (Sorin), Mika Onyx Johnson (Medvedenko), Gerald Kyd (Dorn) and Sara Powell (Polina), with understudies Katie Buchholz, Tina Harris, Joseph Langdon and David Lee-Jones.

Anya Reiss' adaptation of Chekhov's play, which follows a group of despondent individuals confined to a house, has set and costume by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jackie Shemesh, sound and composition by George Dennis, casting direction by Stuart Burt, costume supervision by Anna Josephs, props supervision by Fahmida Bakht, associate direction by Jonathan Glew and associate design by Rachel Wingate.

For certain Monday evening and Wednesday matinee performances there will be £15 seats available across the house exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits.

There is an additional 5,000 free tickets for those with limited access to the arts, distributed by the company's outreach manager.

Stay tuned for our exclusive rehearsal video coming next month!



