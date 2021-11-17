The Rise and Fall of Little Voice tour announces full casting

The upcoming tour of The Rise and Fall of Little Voice has announced its complete cast.

Jim Cartwright's piece tells the story of a reclusive daughter with a mega singing voice.

The show will star Drama Desk nominee Christina Bianco as LV, Everybody's Talking About Jamie star Shobna Gulati as Mari Hoff and Ian Kelsey (Coronation Street, Emmerdale) as Ray Say.

Joining them are Akshay Gulati (The Family Way) as Billy, Anna Hale (London Road) as understudy LV and Sadie, William Ilkley (War Horse) as Mr Boo.

The cast is completed by Fiona Mulvaney (The Ferryman) as Sadie and James Robert Moore (All That) in the role of Phone Man. Moore is also resident director on the production.

The production has direction by Bronagh Lagan (Little Women), with musical direction and associate sound design by Eamonn O'Dwyer, set and costume design by Sara Perks, casting by Jane Deitch, lighting design by Nic Farman, sound design by Andrew Johnson with Chris Matanlé as general manager.

The piece will open at the Mayflower in Southampton on 23 March 2022 – it will then go on to visit The Capitol Horsham, Exeter Northcott, Malvern Theatres, Theatre Royal Brighton, Liverpool Playhouse, Theatre Royal Wakefield, Crewe Lyceum Theatre, The Lowry Salford, Blackpool Grand, Mercury Theatre Colchester, Richmond Theatre and York Theatre Royal.