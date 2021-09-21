The Rhythmics musical world premiere initial casting and new music video unveiled

Initial casting has been revealed for the world premiere of The Rhythmics musical.

The show is set to play at the much-loved south London venue Southwark Playhouse from 2 December to 8 January 2022.

Featuring a collection of conflicted men channelling their passions into twirling "ribbons of fire" to international acclaim, the show has book and lyrics by Metta's artistic director P Burton-Morgan (who also directs), and music and lyrics from Stiles and Drewe award winner Ben Glasstone (Reanimator).

Noel Sullivan (Hear'Say, School of Rock) will star as Grey, alongside recent graduate Zweyla Mitchell Dos Santos, making her professional debut as Grey's daughter Silva. Full casting is to be revealed shortly.

The piece has choreography by Mark Smith, with Erika Gundesen as musical director, Ellie Verkerk as musical supervisor, James Nicholson as sound designer, Francine Huin-Wah as costume designer, Jane Deitch as casting director, Chris Matanlé as general manager and Will Reynolds as set and lighting designer.

Burton-Morgan says, "I'm thrilled to collaborate with the gorgeous talent that is Noel Sullivan and delighted to be giving Zweyla her professional debut – she's a star in the making. It feels crazier than ever right now to be premiering a completely original new British musical – but with the astonishing responses to The Rhythmics cast album and now this stellar cast joining our brilliant creative team I know the show is in safe hands!"

Sullivan added: "I'm thrilled to be leading the cast of The Rhythmics this coming Christmas, at the Southwark playhouse. It's so exciting to be part of such an ambitious, brand new, British musical theatre project and after the year we've just had, this show will be the perfect, uplifting, tonic."

A cast album for the piece is available now and you can watch a new music video for the show here: