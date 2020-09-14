The Prom musical film announces Netflix release date

The release date for upcoming The Prom musical film.

Directed by Ryan Murphy (Glee, The Boys in the Band, The Politician, American Horror Story), the silver screen version of the hit Broadway show will be available to stream just in time for the festive season.

Kerry Washington, James Corden, Ariana DeBose, Keegan-Michael Key, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells and Meryl Streep will all appear in the piece, which is based on the six-time-Tony Award-nominated show of the same name.

The story is described as follows: "Emma becomes an instant outcast, and a national headline, when her high school cancels the prom rather than let her attend with her girlfriend. Sensing a chance to correct an injustice, and maybe get some good publicity along the way, a group of fading celebrities takes up the cause, and invades Emma's small Indiana town. But their bumbling attempts at social activism make the situation far worse than they, or Emma, could have ever imagined."

The Prom, which ran from October 23, 2018 to August 11, 2019 at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway, featured music by Matthew Sklar, a book by Chad Beguelin, and Bob Martin, lyrics by Beguelin, and direction by Casey Nicholaw. The Broadway cast was led by Brooks Ashmanskas, Beth Leavel, Christopher Sieber, Caitlin Kinnunen, Isabelle McCalla, Michael Potts, Angie Schworer, Courtenay Collins, and Josh Lamon.