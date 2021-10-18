The Prince of Egypt stage production – new cast images released

New cast images have been release for The Prince of Egypt.

The gargantuan show, based on the hit animated film of the same name, is led Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Tuya), Oliver Lidert (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Nardia Ruth (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Jordan Anderton, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Catherine Cornwall, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Daniel Luiz, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Alice Readie, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Marco Venturini, Ricardo Walker, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward together with young performers Chenai Broadbent, Cian Eagle-Service, Maiya Eastmond, Jersey Blu Georgia, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha*, George Menezes Cutts, Iman Pabani and Vishal Soni.

The company

© DWA LLC, photo by Mark Senior

Penned by Stephen Schwartz and Philip LaZebnik, the reinterpretation of the story of Moses is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman, set designs by Kevin Depinet, costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection designs by Jon Driscoll, illusions by Chris Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold CDG and children's casting by Verity Naughton CDG.

The show is produced by DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw together with John Gore, Tom Smedes and Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, James L Nederlander and Michael Park.

The orchestra is Dave Rose (musical director), Mark Collins (associate musical director, keyboards), Nina Foster/Fiona McCapra (job share), Sonya Fairbairn, Penny Ainscow, Sebastian Rudnicki (violins), Fiona Davies (viola), Magda Pietraszewska (cello), Rory Dempsey (bass), Rupert Widdows (woodwind), Tony Cross (trumpet, flugelhorn), Duncan Fuller, David McQueen (horns), John Gregson (guitars), Murdoch MacDonald (percussion) and Dan Ellis (drums).

The stage management team is Debra Tidd (company stage manager), Dominique Pierre-Louis (stage manager), Ryan Quelch (DSM), Nuri Chang, Charlotte Johnson (ASMs/book cover), Simon Humphris, Chrissie Huxford and Tracey Farrell (ASMs).

© DWA LLC, photo by Mark Senior

© DWA LLC, photo by Mark Senior

Oliver Lidert as Jethro

© DWA LLC, photo by Darren Bell

Nardia Ruth as Nefertari

© DWA LLC, photo by Darren Bell