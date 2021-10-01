The Prince of Egypt sets final West End performance

The Prince of Egypt will conclude its West End run on 8 January 2022, it has been revealed.

Adding extra dates on 20, 21 and 28 December 2021 at 2.30pm, the stage version of the seminal DreamWorks animation film first opened in February 2020 before having its run halted by the pandemic. It will conclude its West End spell at the end of its previously announced booking period.

Taking over the role of Jethro from Clive Rowe will be current company member Oliver Lidert, who begins performances in the role on 18 October 2021. Marco Venturini and young performer Chenai Broadbent have also recently joined the company.

The mammoth cast of 48 is composed of Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Tuya), Clive Rowe (to 16 October) (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Nardia Ruth (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Jordan Anderton, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Catherine Cornwall, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Daniel Luiz, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Alice Readie, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Marco Venturini, Ricardo Walker, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward together with young performers Chenai Broadbent, Cian Eagle-Service, Maiya Eastmond, Jersey Blu Georgia, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha (to 16 October), George Menezes Cutts, Iman Pabani and Vishal Soni.

Penned by Stephen Schwartz and Philip LaZebnik, the reinterpretation of the story of Moses is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman, set designs by Kevin Depinet, costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection designs by Jon Driscoll, illusions by Chris Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold CDG and children's casting by Verity Naughton CDG.

The show is produced by DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw together with John Gore, Tom Smedes and Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, James L Nederlander and Michael Park.

The orchestra is Dave Rose (musical director), Mark Collins (associate musical director, keyboards), Nina Foster/Fiona McCapra (job share), Sonya Fairbairn, Penny Ainscow, Sebastian Rudnicki (Violins), Fiona Davies (Viola), Magda Pietraszewska (Cello), Rory Dempsey (Bass), Rupert Widdows (Woodwind), Tony Cross (Trumpet, Flugelhorn), Duncan Fuller, David McQueen (Horns), John Gregson (Guitars), Murdoch MacDonald (Percussion) and Dan Ellis (Drums).

The Stage Management team is Debra Tidd (company stage manager), Dominique Pierre-Louis (stage manager), Ryan Quelch (DSM), Nuri Chang, Charlotte Johnson (ASMs/book cover), Simon Humphris, Chrissie Huxford and Tracey Farrell (ASMs).