The Prince of Egypt filmed for broadcast

The Prince of Egypt has been captured for broadcast during its West End run.

The epic tale, featuring the likes of "When You Believe" and "Through Heaven's Eyes", is currently in its final four weeks at the Dominion Theatre. Extra shows have been added on 20, 21 and 28 December 2021 at 2.30pm with performances also on Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Plans for the live release are to be revealed, with the capture directed by Brett Sullivan and produced by Dione Orrom.

Thee company for the show featurs Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Tuya), Oliver Lidert (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Nardia Ruth (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Jordan Anderton, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Catherine Cornwall, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, George Hankers, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Daniel Luiz, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Alice Readie, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Marco Venturini, Ricardo Walker, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward together with young performers Chenai Broadbent, Cian Eagle-Service, Maiya Eastmond, Jersey Blu Georgia, Taylor Jenkins, George Menezes Cutts, Iman Pabani and Vishal Soni.

The orchestra is Dave Rose (Musical Director) Mark Collins (Associate Musical Director, Keyboards), Nina Foster/Fiona McCapra (job share), Sonya Fairbairn, Penny Ainscow, Sebastian Rudnicki (Violins), Fiona Davies (Viola), Magda Pietraszewska (Cello), Rory Dempsey (Bass), Rupert Widdows (Woodwind), Tony Cross (Trumpet, Flugelhorn), Duncan Fuller, David McQueen (Horns), John Gregson (Guitars), Murdoch MacDonald (Percussion) and Dan Ellis (Drums).

The Stage Management team is Debra Tidd (Company Stage Manager); Dominique Pierre-Louis (Stage Manager), Ryan Quelch (Deputy Stage Manager), Nuri Chang, Charlotte Johnson (Assistant Stage Managers/Book Cover), Simon Humphris, Chrissie Huxford and Tracey Farrell (Assistant Stage Managers).

The stage version of the iconic movie is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman, set designs by Kevin Depinet, costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection designs by Jon Driscoll, illusions by Chris Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold CDG and children's casting by Verity Naughton CDG.

The Prince of Egypt is produced by DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw together with John Gore, Tom Smedes and Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, James L Nederlander and Michael Park.