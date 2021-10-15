The Play That Goes Wrong unveils new cast for the West End

New West End cast for The Play That Goes Wrong has been revealed.

Joining the show will be Oliver Clayton as Jonathan and Elena Valentine as Sandra from 9 November, while Tom Bulpett (Chris) and Damien James (company) will join from 30 November.

Currently booking to 30 October 2022, the piece also features a cast of Blayar Benn (Trevor), Michael Keane (Dennis), David Kirkbride (Robert), Jack Michael Stacey (Max) and Ciara Morris (Annie) as well as an ensemble of Rosemarie Akwafo, Euan Bennet, Colin Burnicle and Sally Cheng.

The show is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and is directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, original music by Rob Falconer, sound design by Andy Johnson and the associate director is Sean Turner.