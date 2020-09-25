The Play That Goes Wrong to return to the West End in November and play Christmas season in Bath

The Play That Goes Wrong will reopen in the West End from 19 November 2020.

The award-winning comedy classic will restart performances at the Duchess Theatre, where it has been for the last six years.

Producers Kenny Wax and Stage Presence Ltd said today: "The Play That Goes Wrong has been a tonic for people's spirits since first appearing seven years ago. We know how many thousands of performances have been on stage, how many people have bought tickets and how many hundreds of people have been employed.

"Laughter has the power to bring people together across all divides, reduces tensions and produces joy. And we know how lacking all of those have been these challenging past six months.

"So we count ourselves fortunate that our show is of a size where it is possible to re-open now, and while playing to the smaller-sized audience that social distancing requires, costs can just about be covered. Tickets from £15, Laughs priceless."

Audience capacity has been reduced and will be distanced (similar to the rules for Six the Musical).

Wax added: "We are one of a handful of small / middle scale productions who have low enough running costs to open with a socially distanced audience and even though we are unlikely to be able to make a profit we will be employing about 60 staff across the two productions in London and Bath. But we are still taking a significant risk without a government backed insurance scheme to cover further business cancellation due to COVID-19.

"Our continual asks of government are (1) lift social distancing (2) provide a government backed insurance scheme."

The cast for the West End run will include David Kirkbride, Ross Green, Ciara Morris, Milo Clarke, Michael Keane, Blayar Benn, Elan James and Ellie Morris. The understudies are Tom Bulpett, Oliver Clayton, Antonia Salib and Jack Michael Stacey.

The WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award-winning show will also open at Theatre Royal Bath from 17 December 2020 to 10 January 2021.