Exclusive: The Picture of Dorian Gray – first look at new trailer

Here is an exclusive first look at the new trailer for the star-filled production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, a contemporary twist on the Oscar Wilde classic.

Created by the same team that brought the online production of What A Carve Up! to screens, The Picture of Dorian Gray is adapted by Henry Filloux-Bennett and director by Tamara Harvey (artistic director of Theatr Clwyd).

A digital adaptation of the Oscar Wilde novella with Gray depicted as a smartphone-obsessed "influencer", the piece is available to watch until 31 March.

Fionn Whitehead takes on the titular role, alongside Alfred Enoch as Harry Wotton, Joanna Lumley as Lady Narborough, Emma McDonald as Sibyl Vane and Russell Tovey as Basil Hallward with Stephen Fry as the Interviewer.

On the creative side of things are set and costume designer Holly Pigott, assistant director Eleri Jones, Benjamin Collins as director of photography, sound design and original music by Harry Smith and original song by Jared Zeus.