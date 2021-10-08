The Phantom of the Opera in the West End – new trailer released

The Phantom of the Opera has released a new trailer!

Led by Killian Donnelly in the titular role, taking on the role of Christine is Lucy St Louis, with Rhys Whitfield playing Raoul.

Telling the story of a haunting presence in a French opera house, the piece is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd. Music is by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Charles Hart, and additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe.

The book is by Richard Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber, based on the novel Le Fantôme de l'Opera by Gaston Leroux, with orchestrations by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber. Musical supervision is by Simon Lee.

The cast also includes Saori Oda as Carlotta Giudicelli, Matt Harrop as Monsieur Firmin, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, Greg Castiglioni as Ubaldo Piangi, Francesca Ellis as Madame Giry and Ellie Young as Meg Giry. At certain performances, the role of Christine will be played by Holly-Anne Hull.

They are joined by Leeroy Boone, Corina Clark, Edward Court, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Jemal Felix, Erin Flaherty, James Gant, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Yukina Hasebe, Olivia Holland- Rose, Grace Hume, James Hume, Emma Harris, Donald Craig Manuel, Jonathan Milton, Janet Mooney, Tim Morgan, Beatrice Penny-Toure, Michael Robert-Lowe, Nikki Skinner, Tim Southgate, Ashley Stillburn, Manon Taris, Anouk Van Laake, Skye Weiss, Simon Whitaker and Karen Wilkinson.

The production design is by Maria Björnson and the set design is adapted by Matt Kinley with associate costume design by Jill Parker, lighting is by Andrew Bridge with associate lighting design by Warren Letton and sound is by Mick Potter. The musical staging and choreography is by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. Originally directed by Harold Prince, this production is directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn.