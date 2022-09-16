The Phantom of the Opera to close on Broadway

The Phantom of the Opera is to close on Broadway, it has been confirmed by the New York Times.

Telling the story of a haunting presence in a French opera house, the piece has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Charles Hart, and additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe.

The book is by Richard Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber, based on the novel Le Fantôme de l'Opera by Gaston Leroux, with orchestrations by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber.

According to the New York Times, it will play a final performance on Broadway on 18 February, weeks after marking its 35th anniversary. The Times report states the show has not been covering its expensive running cost with current audience numbers.

The production confirmed that the cast and crew were told earlier today at the Majestic Theatre.

The show continues in the West End at Her Majesty's Theatre – where the photo above was taken in 2010.