The Phantom of the Opera to be streamed online to mark show's anniversary

To mark its 34th anniversary, the Royal Albert Hall staging of The Phantom of the Opera will be streamed online this weekend.

The 25th-anniversary concert production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's show was filmed at the Royal Albert Hall in 2011 and features Ramin Karimloo as the Phantom and Sierra Boggess as Christine. You can tune in on Friday for more.

Viewers are strongly encouraged to donate to theatre charities to help keep artists and venues afloat during the pandemic. You can find out more here.

The epic 2011 production, inspired by Hal Prince and Gillian Lynne's original staging and directed by Laurence Connor, featured a cast and orchestra of over 200, plus some special guest appearances.

It will be available from 7pm BST on Friday 9 October (for 24 hours only in the UK – so a Friday night / Saturday matinee is advised) on YouTube, replacing the previously scheduled Alfie Boe concert which will now be moved to next week.