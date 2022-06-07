The Phantom of the Opera star makes West End history in the show

Emma Harris made West End history last night!

Harris, who has appeared in Cats, Chicago and several productions with the Royal Ballet Company and The Birmingham Royal Ballet, is currently part of the company and second cover for Madame Giry in The Phantom of the Opera.

As revealed by WestEndCovers, Harris, who also played Meg Giry 24 years ago, went on for Madame Giry for the first time in London.

In the process, she became the first person to play both mother and daughter in the venerated show in the West End. We're still investigating whether Harris is the first person in the world to do the double casting trick, but it's definitely the case for London, the production has confirmed.

The Phantom of the Opera continues its West End run at Her Majesty's Theatre, with a cast led by Killian Donnelly and Lucy St. Louis.

A new recording of the title number was released earlier this month, with the show also making an appearance as part of the Buckingham Palace music party over the weekend.