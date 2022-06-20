The Phantom of the Opera announces new West End cast

Fresh casting has been revealed for The Phantom of the Opera as the show extends its run.

Killian Donnelly will continue as The Phantom alongside Lucy St. Louis as Christine Daaé. Joining them will be Matt Blaker as Raoul and Kelly Glyptis as Carlotta.

Also continuing in the cast are Matt Harrop as Monsieur Firmin, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, Greg Castiglioni as Ubaldo Piangi, Francesca Ellis as Madame Giry and Ellie Young as Meg Giry. At certain performances the role of Christine Daaé will be played by Holly-Anne Hull.

You can watch St. Louis discuss appearing as Christine with her New York counterpart Emilie Kouatchou here:

The cast is completed by Hollie Aires, Connor Carson, Corina Clark, Edward Court, Michelle Cornelius, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Serina Faul, James Gant, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Emma Harris, Yukina Hasebe, Thomas Holdsworth, Olivia Holland-Rose, Jacob Hughes, Grace Hume, James Hume, Tim Morgan, Michael Robert-Lowe, Eve Shanu-Wilson, Tim Southgate, Anouk Van Laake, Jasmine Wallis, Rafe Watts, Skye Weiss, Simon Whitaker, Lizzie Wofford and Andrew York.

The show is now playing to 17 December 2022, with the new cast appearing from 1 August.