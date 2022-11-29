The Phantom of the Opera pushes back Broadway closing date

The longest-running show in Broadway history will run a little bit longer: The Phantom of the Opera will now end its run on Sunday 16 April, according to the New York Times.

It was previously scheduled to close on February 18, but ticket demand has been extraordinarily high.

When it opened in 1988, The Phantom of the Opera set a new standard for opulence and spectacle on Broadway. It has been seen by millions, both on Broadway and in touring productions around the world.

Based on the classic novel by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera features music by Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart (with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe), and book by Richard Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber. It is choreographed by Gillian Lynne, and features production design by the late Maria Bjornson, lighting by Andrew Bridge, and sound by Martin Levan. Cameron Mackintosh has served as lead producer throughout the show's entire run.

The Phantom of the Opera has played at Broadway's Majestic Theatre since January 1988. Carol Burnett is currently leading a campaign to rename the theater in honor of the late director Harold Prince, whose stagecraft can still be seen in this 35-year-old production.

The show continues its run in the West End, with tickets on sale below.