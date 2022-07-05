The Phantom of the Opera announces new show schedule and extension

The Phantom of the Opera has extended its run and revealed a fresh show schedule from October.

The show, which recently unveiled new cast members joining its company, is now booking to 4 March 2023 at Her Majesty's Theatre.

Killian Donnelly continues as The Phantom alongside Lucy St. Louis as Christine Daaé. Joining them from 1 August will be Matt Blaker as Raoul and Kelly Glyptis as Carlotta.

Also continuing in the cast are Matt Harrop as Monsieur Firmin, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, Greg Castiglioni as Ubaldo Piangi, Francesca Ellis as Madame Giry and Ellie Young as Meg Giry. At certain performances the role of Christine Daaé will be played by Holly-Anne Hull.

You can watch St. Louis discuss appearing as Christine with her New York counterpart Emilie Kouatchou here:

From Monday 3 October the new performance schedule will be:

Monday at 7.30pm

Tuesday at 7.30pm

Wednesday at 2.30pm and 7.30pm

Thursday at 7.30pm

Friday at 7.30pm

Saturday at 2.30pm and 7.30pm

There will no longer be any regular scheduled Sunday performances.

Tickets are on sale below.