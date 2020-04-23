The Other Palace virtual musical cycle casting announced

Casting has been announced for a virtual song cycle being presented by The Other Palace.

Entitled on hope, the series is curated by Matt Powell and Victoria Saxton and features 60 international composers as well as over 100 performers.

Appearing in the concerts will be Christina Bennington, Rebecca Caine, Joanne Clifton, Liam Doyle, Lauren Drew, Alice Fearn, Scott Folan, Russell Grant, Jessica Gomes-Ng, Sophie Isaacs, Waylon Jacobs, Sasha Latoya, Kirsty Maclaren, Carolyn Maitland, Chris Peluso, Jodie Steele, Danielle Steers and Tosh Wanogho-Maud.

Running on 29 April, 6 May and 13 May at 7.30pm, the songwriters featured include Amies and Clements, AJ O'Neill, Åke Andersson, Alanya Bridge, Alex Syiek, Amy Clare Tasker, Anne-Marie Piazza, Becca Blackmore, Bella Barlow and AC Smith, Bella Barlow and Nikki Racklin, Benjamin Scheuer, Chris Ash and Victoria Saxton, Chris Hutchings, Cynthia Wong, Davyd Strahan-Hughes, Drew Dillon, Eléonore Duizabo and Sam Young, Emily Rose Simons, Gus Gowland, Hilmi Jaidin, Izzy Owen, Jaime Lozano and Neena Beber, Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary, janine browne (jb), Jean-Paul Mark Shlom, Joe Howlett, Joe McNeice and Matt Spalding, Jim Barne, Jon Hare, Jonathan O'Neill and Issac Savage, Jordan Li-Smith, Jude Taylor, Kath Haling, Kerry Kaz and Earl Marrows, Keurim Hur and Tidtaya Sinutoke, Kevin Velez, KS Lewkowicz, Leanne Sedin, Lewis Cornay, Lillia Woodbury, Luke Di Somma, Maisy Beth Crunden, Meg McGrady and Laura McGrady, Michael Patrick Walker, Neil Bastian, Omar Baroud, Phoebe and Isabella Mansell, Rachel Bellman and Josh Bird, Raphael Smith, Rebecca Hart, Rob Rokicki, Samantha Rosenblatt and Lucy O'Brien, Sara Eeke and Giles Fernando, Sarah Middleton and Josh Sneesby, Sharon Kenny, Stew Simpson and Mat Mellor, Susannah Pearse, Tony Greenlaw, Vic Landa and Mayta Cohen, William Karras and Janey Feingold, Vikki Stone, Zoe Morris and Matthew Mori, Zoe Morris and Rachel Hammond.

The event is free with donations suggested – you can watch more here.