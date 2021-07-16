The Osmonds musical tour moves premiere dates to 2022

New tour dates have been revealed for The Osmonds, now set to premiere in early 2022.

Penned by Jay Osmond, the piece follows the iconic music making group from their star residency on The Andy Williams Show through to to the arrival of Donny and Marie. Tunes included in the stage show, which has a book by Shaun Kerrison and Julian Bigg, are "Love Me For A Reason", "Crazy Horses", "Let Me In", "Puppy Love", "Long Haired Lover From Liverpool", "Paper Roses" and more.

The jukebox show is directed by Kerrison with choreography by the award-winner Bill Deamer. Casting and the full creative team are to be revealed.

Jay Osmond said today: "I've wanted to tell my story for such a long time and the opportunity to create this beautiful musical, a sort of ‘living autobiography', seemed the perfect way to do so. I spent my whole life performing live – on stage, on TV specials, in arenas – so the buzz of live theatre felt like the perfect place for me. There were some difficult times in my life, and some big hurdles to overcome, and this musical will tell people things that will surprise them… but despite that trouble, when you look back and think of the fans, the music, the once in a lifetime things we did - it's joyful.

"I guess I want to do this now to try to spread a little bit of that joy. I'll know I've done a good job telling this story if I stand at the back of the theatre and see people waving their arms in the air, singing along and dancing in the aisles. I just want people to be enjoying themselves. I guess that is in the Osmonds' DNA."

The piece will now open on tour at Curve in Leicester on 3 February 2022, with over 30 show dates through to December 2022. Tickets for select dates are available below.