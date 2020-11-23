The Old Vic to re-stream online productions of Lungs, Three Kings and Faith Healer

The Old Vic in London will release three of its online productions once more.

Having been streamed live earlier this year, recorded versions of Duncan Macmillan's Lungs with Claire Foy and Matt Smith, Stephen Beresford's Three Kings with Andrew Scott and Brian Friel's Faith Healer with Michael Sheen, Indira Varma and David Threlfall will be re-released across select dates from December.

Branded as a "Playback" series, rather than being streamed live this time the shows are recorded versions. Every performance will be captioned and audio described and available to stream globally.

The new streaming dates coincide with the venue's upcoming live-streamed production of A Christmas Carol, starring Andrew Lincoln as Scrooge. More shows for 2021 are to be revealed.

Three Kings will be available from 2 to 4 December, Faith Healer will be available from 20 to 22 January and Lungs will be available from 27 to 29 January.

Tickets cost between £15 and £10.