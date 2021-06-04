The Normal Heart revival at the National Theatre new casting announced

Further casting has been revealed for The Normal Heart, set to play at the National Theatre from September.

Led by Ben Daniels, also in the piece are Robert Bowman, Liz Carr, Daniel Krikler, Daniel Monks, Elander Moore, Luke Norris, Henry Nott, Freddie Stabb and Danny Lee Wynter joining the company.

Not seen professionally in London since its 1986 European premiere, the piece follows Ned Weeks, founder of an AIDS advocacy group. It was adapted for HBO in 2014.

The show is set to be directed by Dominic Cooke (Follies) with set design by Vicki Mortimer, costume design by Lisa Duncan, lighting design by Paule Constable, sound design by Carolyn Downing and fight direction by Bret Yount

It runs in September 2021, with tickets and on-sale plans to be revealed.