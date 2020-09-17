The Mousetrap announces West End casts for socially distanced run

The Mousetrap, the world's longest-running show, has announced a cast for its return to the West End.

Agatha Christie's whodunnit, which first played in London over 67 years ago, will be presented with no touching and social distancing on stage. The theatre will take additional COVID-19 precuations backstage and in the St Martin's Theatre auditorium, where every other row will be removed to accommodate socially distanced audiences of 200. The measures are in accordance with stage four of the Government's Road Map for the return of live theatre and music.

The socially distanced show will feature two casts alternating their appearances. Appearing in one cast are Kate Tydman, Haydn Oakley, Alexander Wolfe, Brenda Longman, Peter Landi, Lizzie Muncey, Philip Voyzeyand Paul Hilliar, while in the other are Eleanor McLoughlin, Neil Ditt, Joshua Griffin, Nicola Blackman, Damien Matthews, Sarah Moss, Tony Timberlake and Sam Ebenezer.

The production will be directed by Ian Talbot with costume supervision by Janet Hudson Holt, company stage management by Graham Ray and deputy stage management by Becky Kensington.

The show originally opened in 1952 and the original West End cast included Richard Attenborough and Sheila Sim. The play is a classic Christie whodunit, set in a rural guest house where the guests are all snowed in.

Tickets are on sale now.