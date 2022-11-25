The Mousetrap to have its Broadway premiere next year – over 70 years after its West End opening

Seventy years after its West End bow, The Mousetrap has revealed it is finally heading for Broadway.

Agatha Christie's record-breaking whodunnit, which celebrates its birthday today with a special midday performance, will open in New York next year.

The murder mystery is produced by Adam Spiegel (Cabaret) and Kevin McCollum (Rent). McCollum said: "I am thrilled that Agatha Christie's beloved murder mystery that changed popular theatre and has been a landmark attraction for US visitors to London's West End for the past 70 years will now be coming to Broadway. I'm excited for the huge Christie fan-base in North America, and for the acting company in New York who will join the esteemed ranks of The Mousetrap alumni."

Spiegel added: "There can be no better way to mark today's milestone in The Mousetrap's illustrious run, than to look ahead to a production in New York. I feel after the longest out of town try-out in history, The Mousetrap is finally ready to transfer to Broadway!"

Dates and venues are to be announced. The show continues to play to strong audiences in London, where it makes its home at St Martin's Theatre, while an anniversary tour is also ongoing.