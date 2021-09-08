The Memory of Water Hampstead Theatre revival – first look

Production images have been released for The Memory of Water.

Laura Rogers, Carolina Main

Shelagh Stephenson's award-winning play, directed by Alice Hamilton, runs now and explores ideas of conflicting memories. It stars Lucy Black, Kulvinder Ghir, Adam James, Lizzy McInnerny, Carolina Main and Laura Rogers.

Adam James, Laura Rogers, Carolina Main (lying down), Lucy Black, Kulvinder Ghir

The creative team features designer Anna Reid, lighting designer Johanna Town, composer and sound designer Harry Blake with casting by Briony Barnett CDG.

Kulvinder Ghir, Laura Rogers, Carolina Main, Lucy Black

Kulvinder Ghir, Adam James

Lizzy McInnerny, Laura Rogers

Sitting Front L-R Lucy Black, Carolina Main, Back Laura Rogers

