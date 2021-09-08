The Memory of Water Hampstead Theatre revival – first look
The award-winning play returns
Production images have been released for The Memory of Water.
Shelagh Stephenson's award-winning play, directed by Alice Hamilton, runs now and explores ideas of conflicting memories. It stars Lucy Black, Kulvinder Ghir, Adam James, Lizzy McInnerny, Carolina Main and Laura Rogers.
The creative team features designer Anna Reid, lighting designer Johanna Town, composer and sound designer Harry Blake with casting by Briony Barnett CDG.
