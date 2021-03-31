The Lorax live-stream at the Old Vic: first look at rehearsals

First look images have been revealed for The Lorax, being live-streamed from The Old Vic's auditorium.

Jamael Westman, Ben Thompson and David Ricardo-Pearce

© Manuel Harlan

The piece will run for six performances only from 14 to 17 April with tickets priced from £10 to £40. It will star Jamael Westman (Hamilton, West End) as the Once-ler and Audrey Brisson, David Ricardo-Pearce and Ben Thompson as The Lorax. The cast also includes Richard Katz, Melanie La Barrie and Silas Wyatt-Barke.

David Ricardo-Pearce and Ben Thompson

© Manuel Harlan

Staged in celebration of Earth Day and the book's 50th anniversary, the run will include three Playback performances that will be offered free to schools on Earth Day (22 April).

David Greig and Charlie Fink's adaptation, directed by Max Webster, is being "inventively transformed into a semi-staged pint-size version" for its In Camera incarnation.

The piece has co-design by Bec Chippendale and Rob Howell, with choreography by Drew McOnie, lighting by Jon Clark, sound by Tom Gibbons, puppet direction by Finn Caldwell, puppetry design by Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, musical direction and arrangement by Phil Bateman, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG and associate choreography by Ebony Molina.

The cast of The Lorax

© Manuel Harlan

Aretha Ayeh and Jamael Westman

© Manuel Harlan

Ben Thompson and David Ricardo-Pearce

