The London Palladium confirms socially distanced pantomime will go ahead

Panto will return to The London Palladium this Christmas.

The new socially distanced piece, Pantoland, has responded to the freshly unveiled tier rules to say that the piece will go ahead, even with the newly introduced capacity restrictions.

Returning to the iconic venue for the show will be Elaine Paige, Julian Clary, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers, Gary Wilmot, Ashley Banjo and Diversity and Charlie Stemp. Beverley Knight and Jac Yarrow will join the piece, after previously starring in the Birmingham Hippodrome panto.

In a statement the show said "Following today's announcement, we are relieved and delighted to confirm that performances of Pantoland at The Palladium are able to go ahead as planned from 12 December."

Pantoland has a creative team composed of director Michael Harrison, choreographer Karen Bruce, set designer Ian Westbrook, costume designer Hugh Durrant, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Gareth Owen and composer and orchestrator Gary Hind.

The production is aided by the National Lottery, which will be helping to support pantos through ticket buying schemes. More details and venues participating in the scheme are to be announced.