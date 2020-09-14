The London Coliseum to open for English National Opera performances of Mozart's Requiem

The London Coliseum, one of the largest venues in London, will reopen for two days of special performances of Mozart's Requiem.

Presented by the English National Opera (ENO), the shows will take place on 6 and 7 November with social distancing measures in place to help prevent the spread of the virus and keep audiences safe.

Members of the ENO Chorus and Orchestra will be conducted by ENO music director, Martyn Brabbins, and will be joined by four soloists – Elizabeth Llewellyn (soprano), Sarah Connolly (Mezzo-Soprano), Toby Spence (Tenor) and Brindley Sherratt (Bass).

Annilese Miskimmon, artistic director, ENO, said: "It is important to acknowledge the full impact of Covid-19, and the loss we have suffered as a country. Mozart's Requiem is the perfect music to provide a moment of reflection for our audiences, for a collective moment of remembrance. It will be a moment of great happiness for ENO to welcome people back to the London Coliseum again."

There will be matinee and evening performances at the London Coliseum on 6 and 7 November. Ticket details will be announced in due course. If audiences are unable to attend due to a tightening of restrictions, the ENO has said they will live-stream the event.