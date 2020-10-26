The Little Prince musical announces crowdfunding campaign for album recording

Nicholas Lloyd Webber and James D Reid have announced a crowdfunding initiative to raise funds for a recording of a new musical album based on The Little Prince.

One of the best-selling books of all time, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's 1943 tale follows a young royal who visits various planets on a major journey.

The album is set to star Richard E Grant (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Withnail and I), Kevin McKidd (Grey's Anatomy, Rome), Sierra Boggess (Love Never Dies, The Little Mermaid), Tracie Bennett (End of the Rainbow, Follies), Amara Okereke (Les Misérables) and Lorna Want (Beautiful).

Also appearing are Kevin McKidd, Emma Lindars, Emma Harris, Sarah Ryan, Alison Arnopp, Janet Mooney, T'Shan Williams, John Addison, Oliver Lidert, Michael Pickering, James Gant and David Durham.

The fundraiser will help employ 70 artists and freelancers over the course of recording.

The Little Prince first ran in Calgary in 2016, in association with Lamplighter Drama.

Lloyd Webber and Red commented: "The Little Prince has been a source of comfort and joy, for generations of readers, since its publication in 1943 . It's core message: "all that is essential is invisible to the eye" alludes to the intangible entities of hope and love; being all that's required for a happy life.

"Music, the most ethereal and intangible of all the Arts, is the apposite form within which to tell this enigmatic and fantastical story. As we all endure this strange, cruel year - hope and love are needed more than ever. By creating a record version of Saint-Exupéry's classic tale, we hope to provide them both - to listeners, and to the many artists this project hopes to employ."

The fundraiser is available via IndieGogo