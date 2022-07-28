The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe in the West End – production images released

New production images have been released as The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe opens in the West End.

The piece, running at the Gillian Lynne Theatre and based on the seminal CS Lewis text, stars Samantha Womack as the White Witch, joined by Ammar Duffus as Peter, Shaka Kalokoh as Edmund, Robyn Sinclair as Susan and newcomer Delainey Hayles as Lucy.

Other cast members, reprising their roles from the tour, are Scott Brooks (Mr Pope and Fox Trot), Rachel Dawson (Miss Chutney, Blue Badger and Spirit of the Moon), Oliver Grant (Mr Wilson, Schrodinger, Red Squirrel, Head Cruel, Aslan Puppeteer and resident director), Chris Jared (Aslan), Matthew James Hinchliffe (Mr Marsden, Mauve Mole and Music Captain), Shaun McCourt (Mr Granville, Jack Rabbit and Aslan Puppeteer), Christina Tedders (Mrs Beaver), Jez Unwin (Mr Tumnus) and Johnson Willis (Professor Kirk, Father Christmas, Wise Owl and White Mouse).

Joining the show for its London spell are Myla Carmen (swing), Jasmin Colangelo (swing/ dance captain), Julian Hoult (Mr Beaver), Ashlee Irish (swing), Sean Lopeman (Mr Brinkworth, March Hare, Aslan Puppeteer), Micha Richardson (Mrs Pevensie and Robin), Ciaran Roger (swing), and Charlotte-Kate Warren (Miss Gumley Warmly and Phoenix).

Joining Fentiman on the creative team are set and costume designer Tom Paris, composers Benji Bower and Barnaby Race, choreographer Shannelle 'Tali' Fergus, lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designers Ian Dickinson and Gareth Tucker for Autograph, puppetry director Toby Olié, puppetry designer Max Humphries, aerial director Gwen Hales, illusionist Chris Fisher, music director Toby Higgins, casting director Will Burton CDG, fight director Jonathan Holby, wigs, hair and make-up designer Susanna Peretz, props supervisor Lizzie Frankl for Propworks, dramaturg Adam Peck and movement consultant Dan Canham.

See the set of images here: