The Lion musical cancels press night following medical emergency

The new production of The Lion at Southwark Playhouse has cancelled its press night (scheduled for tonight) due to a medical emergency.

The emergency is said not to be Covid-related. Producer Danielle Tarento explained today: "Due to a medical emergency within the company, regretfully we have had to take the decision to cancel tonight's press night and tomorrow's matinee of The Lion at Southwark Playhouse.

"Whilst this is hugely disappointing to me, the rest of The Lion family and to the audience members and press alike who have booked in to see the show this weekend, the safety and well-being of my company is my first priority. We hope to back to the normal show schedule next week."

The new press night will be Tuesday 31 May at 8pm. Tarento continued: "However, clouds do have silver linings. Tomorrow night, for one night only, Benjamin Scheuer, writer of The Lion, will perform a concert version of the show at 8pm. This will likely be the last time he will ever perform the show in full so will be an evening not to miss."

The Drama Desk Award-winning piece by Benjamin Scheuer, which has been seen at Manhattan Theatre Club, Geffen Playhouse in LA, and on a US tour, will have a month-long run at the south London venue, performed by Max Alexander-Taylor and directed by Alex Stenhouse and Sean Daniels.

The show continues at Southwark Playhouse to 25 June.