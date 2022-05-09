WhatsOnStage Logo
The Lion musical at Southwark Playhouse – listen to a new performance

The solo show has been enchanting audiences for years and is now back in London

Max Alexander-Taylor

Have a first listen to the new musical The Lion, which runs at Southwark Playhouse later this month.

The Drama Desk Award-winning piece by Benjamin Scheuer, which has been seen at Manhattan Theatre Club, Geffen Playhouse in LA, and on a US tour, will have a month-long run at the south London venue, performed by Max Alexander-Taylor and directed by Alex Stenhouse and Sean Daniels.

Telling a true story about survival and a brush with mortality, the 70-minute piece will run from 25 May.

The production has set and costume design by Simon Kenny, lighting design by Emma Chapman and sound design by Andrew Johnson.

