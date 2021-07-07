The Lion King in the West End: Kayi Ushe gets into his costume

Kayi Ushe is preparing to lead the cast of The Lion King!

Ushe, who has previously appeared in shows such as The Book of Mormon, Motown The Musical and Crazy For You, while also touring as Lola in Kinky Boots, will play the part for the first time at the Lyceum Theatre.

Julie Taymor's adaptation of the iconic Disney classic film first opened on Broadway in 1997, coming to the West End two years later. The record-breaking piece has been closed since the onset of the pandemic, but but is set to reopen in late July, when the government's roadmap has reached step four. Tickets for The Lion King are on sale now.